RBNZ's Orr reappointed for another five-year term

RBNZ governor Adrian Orr has been controversial. (Image: NZME)

Staff reporters

Finance minister Grant Robertson has reappointed Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) governor Adrian Orr for a second five-year term.“Following the RBNZ board’s unanimous recommendation to me, I am pleased to reappoint Adrian for another five-year term, effective from March 27, 2023,” Robertson said in a statement.Orr’s first term has been controversial and the National and Act parties have said he should be reappointed for a single year to take the country past next year’s general election to allow whoever forms th...