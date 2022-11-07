See full details
Four international buyers circling Fonterra's Soprole

Rebecca Howard
The Chilean assets could be worth as much as US$1 billion. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Four international companies are keen on Fonterra’s assets in Chile, according to Chilean media.The firms are Canada’s Saputo, France’s Lactalis, Peru’s Grupo Gloria and an unnamed Chinese company, according to Chile’s Diario Financiero.  A Chilean source previously told BusinessDesk that a Chinese company had expressed interest but did not confirm which company.The foreign companies may be more open to investing in Chile after a proposed new constitution was shot down in September.The Magna Carta was dra...

