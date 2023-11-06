Menu
Receivers of 4 Seasons couldn't find a buyer for the business

The chain has 38 staff, including at its Wairau Valley, Auckland outlet (above). (Image: Google Maps)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Receivers of 4 Seasons haven’t managed to find a buyer for the outdoor furniture retailer but have been able to distribute roughly $1.5 million back to the Bank of New Zealand in the two months since their appointment.BNZ placed the brand’s operator, Retail Links Ltd, under the control of PwC’s Richard Nacey and John Fisk in late August.Founded more than 20 years ago and headquartered in Nelson, 4 Seasons specialises in outdoor furniture, including BBQs and spas. According to its website, it has stores in Auckland, Hamilt...
