Receivers sell 46% stake in champion racehorse for just under $20,000

Opie Bosson riding Mongolian Khan and owner Lin Lang after winning the Caulfield Cup. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 28 Jul 2023
The receivers of the company, which had a 46% stake in champion racehorse Mongolian Khan, managed to sell the shareholding for just under $20,000.Selling the stake in the well-known stud horse was the final task Grant Thornton’s Ray Cox and Stephanie Jeffrey had to do in the receivership of Inner Mongolia Rider Horse Industry.The pair were appointed to the company – owned by a Chinese firm of the same name and directed by Lin Lang – by the Bank of China, which was owed $573,000, in May last year, with their final report filed...
National hits out at the government’s big tech 'tax'
Media

Plans to force digital platforms to pay for news content may threaten existing deals.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 5:00am
Infrastructure

Dominion Rd development criteria relaxed

Eke Panuku is planning to relist a prominent 5200sqm site with less stringent criteria.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
More Finance

Education Perfect's restructure not a 'cost-cutting process, says COO
Finance

The plan comes just a month after its chief executive, Alex Burke, left the business.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Judge has his doubts about Mark Hotchin's evidence during trial
Finance

Justice Pheroze Jagose released his judgment this morning.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jul 2023
From $77m to zero – Fisher Funds' performance fee
Finance

The KiwiSaver provider recorded an increase in total expenses from $63.9m to $96.0m.

Victoria Young 27 Jul 2023
Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory
Finance

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 27 Jul 2023