See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

Regus-owned Auckland working space in administration, owing $25m

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Regus-owned Auckland working space in administration, owing $25m
There were 21 offices offered as part of the Spacesworks office. (Image: Spacesworks)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 04 Nov 2022
RELATED
Creditors of a Regus-owned central Auckland co-working space owing $25 million will get the chance to vote on the future of the company next week.And the administrator is recommending the company be liquidated.Hereford Mews was put into administration last month after occupancy rates at its site on Karangahape Rd were hit due to covid-19, an initial report said.According to the Companies Register, the company’s sole shareholder is global flexible working space operator Regus Group, with its directors listed as New Zealand-based Alexander...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
Wayne Brown keeps tabs on Christchurch's housing intensification defiance
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Fresh from jointly opposing Three Waters, Wayne Brown is watching how Christchurch fares over its intensification defiance.

Listed Companies
Zoono CEO quits as financial woes mount
Denise McNabb | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

Zoono's latest chief executive lasted just seven months at the company that manufactures long-life hand and surface sanitiser.

Economy
Where is all this wage growth coming from?
Andy Fyers | Fri, 04 Nov 2022

The price of your coffee is going up and the age of your barista is falling, the latest data shows.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.