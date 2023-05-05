Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits

Renewed calls for focus on bank profits
(Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Fri, 05 May 2023
The National and Green parties are calling on the government to act on bank profits, following a Reserve Bank of New Zealand report which showed the country's major banks are among the most profitable in the world.Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank issued its six-monthly financial stability report which showed NZ banks had the highest rates of return on equity among comparable countries.On Thursday, BNZ announced a 13.5% increase in first-half profit, as widening margins more than offset growing charges for bad debts and rising costs.Open...
Australia’s rapid fiscal revival brings Budget surplus into sight
Bloomberg

Australia’s rapid fiscal revival brings Budget surplus into sight

Australia's Budget, to be announced on May 9, could show the country's first surplus in 15 years.

Bloomberg 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, May 05, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, May 05, 2023
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: BNZ’s borrowers weathering rate rises

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:53am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: BNZ’s borrowers weathering rate rises

More Finance

BNZ’s borrowers weathering rate rises
Finance

BNZ’s borrowers weathering rate rises

Perhaps NZ's economic resilience isn't just government spin. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin
Finance

BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin

BNZ continued to grow lending in the latest half. 

Paul McBeth 04 May 2023
Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity
Finance

Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

Mark Dunajtschik wants the bulk of his estate to be managed by the Nikau Foundation.

Oliver Lewis 04 May 2023
Outrage you can bank on
Finance

Paul McBeth: Outrage you can bank on

You don't have to hug a banker, but do you need to hate them?

Paul McBeth 04 May 2023