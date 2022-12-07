Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Reserve Bank decides on capital instrument for mutual banks

Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has decided that it will proceed with its preferred option for mutual banks to issue capital instruments and is seeking feedback on how these instruments will be structured.Mutually owned entities include building societies, co-operative companies, credit unions or other entities that are owned by their members. Unlike other shareholder-owned banks, members of mutuals don’t contribute capital and derive their voting and profit-sharing rights through their customer relationship.The RBNZ said this stru...
Markets Free market close

Energy companies up as carbon prices drop

All of the listed energy companies managed to edge up today in an overall flat market.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Listed Companies Free

More than a spoonful of honey needed to satisfy Me Today shareholders

Me Today’s shareholders want the company to sweeten the deal.

Ella Somers 4:35pm
Politics

Council greenlights asset sale evaluation

Christchurch council will examine how it might rebalance its portfolio.

Oliver Lewis 2:30pm