Reserve Bank of NZ consulting on Māori access to capital

Staff reporters
Tue, 09 Aug 2022

The Reserve Bank has started consulting on improving Māori access to capital, saying it is “a key step in unlocking the potential of the New Zealand economy”.“In addition to enabling economic prosperity and wellbeing for all New Zealanders, our mandate requires us to consider where we can encourage new investment and financial innovation,” said Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) governor Adrian Orr.“There are compelling reasons to design a comprehensive pathway towards a better financial system for all New Zealanders. Putti...

World news
FBI raid focused on material Trump brought from White House
Bloomberg | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Papers kept from his time in the White House are likely the target of the raid on former US president Donald Trump's Florida home.

Listed Companies
Glass price inflation will crack 31% next month – Metroglass
Brent Melville | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

NZ's main commercial glass manufacturer says materials costs increases and changes to the building code will continue to ratchet up prices for the already hard-hit construction sector.

Property
Red Stag engineers deal with Timberlab
Brent Melville | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Rotorua-based Red Stag sees the engineered timber group as the glue that will fit the missing pieces of the puzzle together.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

