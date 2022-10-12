See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Finance

Reserve Bank posts annual loss, won't pay government a dividend

Jenny Ruth

Jenny Ruth
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

Reserve Bank posts annual loss, won't pay government a dividend
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr took up his position in March 2018. (Image: NZME)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
RELATED
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) isn’t paying the government a dividend this year after reporting an $86 million net loss for the year ended June.That was down from the $107m loss the central bank reported for the 2021 financial year, but it did pay the government a $140m dividend that year.Before the covid pandemic, the last time the reserve bank reported a loss was in 2010, when the deficit was $111m, but it still paid the government a $290m dividend.It didn’t pay a dividend in 2020, either, even though it reported a $371m p...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Immigration
New migrant visa has a waiting list of ... one
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

It's been a slow start to the new investor visa, with just one application since it opened last month.

Services FREE
NZ leaders more optimistic than global counterparts
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

KPMG said New Zealand chief executives are more optimistic than global leaders but remain concerned about a looming recession. 

Hospitality
Union launches hospitality fair pay campaign
Jem Traylen | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Unite Union wants 100,000 hospo workers united under one pay agreement.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.