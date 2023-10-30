Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'

Reserve Bank: 'Some areas of concern are emerging'
New Zealanders tend to have higher levels of personal debt than many countries, says the Reserve Bank. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
The full impact of higher interest rates on advanced economies’ financial systems is yet to be seen, but “some areas of concern are emerging”, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) says. The central bank has pre-released another extract from its upcoming Financial Stability Report being released this week, which said advanced financial systems had been largely resilient to risks from a higher interest rate environment.The RBNZ's director of financial stability assessment and strategy, Kerry Watt, said globally core i...
Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts
Finance

Receivers appointed to Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

They were appointed on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 30 Oct 2023
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket continues to slide

It is down more than 6.4% for the year.

Graham Skellern 30 Oct 2023
NZ sharemarket continues to slide
Property

Mind the gap: buying existing house now cheaper than building

The price premium on new builds has hit its widest margin, on the back of building costs.

Brent Melville 30 Oct 2023
Mind the gap: buying existing house now cheaper than building