Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Christchurch close to pre EQ days as vacancies fall

Christchurch close to pre EQ days as vacancies fall
Retail is cashing in on Cashel Mall. (Image: Colliers)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 30 Oct 2023
The addition of 28,500 square metres of new builds in the Christchurch central city will take office stock to 415,000 sqm, finally closing in on the city's pre-2010 levels of 446,000 sqm.Colliers New Zealand director Gary Sellars said the bump in construction projects – including new builds at 33 Cathedral Square, 72 Tuam St and a $30 million office block on High St built by Portus Property – is the first significant sign of life in the CBD after a four-year hiatus in developments.There are also several significant refurbis...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 30, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout

Global telcos have been overhauling their operations in the face of soft demand.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Nokia cutbacks no threat to NZ 5G rollout
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way

Luxon has been singing Frank Sinatra all week.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Luxon's My Way is not exactly the corporate way