Reserve Bank's money-printing losses continue to mount

Jenny Ruth

Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Reserve Bank's money-printing losses continue to mount
Reserve Bank assistant governor Karen Silk wants to address “commentary and confusion” about the role settlement cash plays in the economy. (Image: RBNZ)
The reserve bank’s money-printing programme has now cost taxpayers $9.49 billion.That’s the amount, covered by a government indemnity, that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has lost on its large-scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme as at Sept 30, up from $9.08b at the end of August, the latest data shows.The Reserve Bank spent more than $55b on the LSAP between March 2020 and July 2021, buying government bonds from the market to inject that money into the economy.As interest rates rise, those bonds are worth less, hence the m...

Markets FREE
New US inflation data surprises market
Ella Somers | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Fresh CPI data out of the US overnight surprised investors and saw the US market plummet and then make up lost ground – all before NZ investors even got out of bed this morning.

Sport
Business of Sport: NZR ‘naughty boys’ get a serve as Silver Lake cosies up to Australia
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

Silver Lake will want cool heads to prevail in the tense transtasman rivalry.

Primary Sector
Nats MP Barbara Kuriger resigns from her portfolios after 'personal dispute' with MPI
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 14 Oct 2022

The MP for Taranaki-King Country resigned following a “personal dispute” with the ministry for primary industries.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

