See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

Restaurant Brands' margins shrink as inflation bites

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Restaurant Brands' margins shrink as inflation bites
Restaurant Brands is facing cost inflation across all its markets. (Image: Restaurant Brands)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 29 Aug 2022
RELATED
Restaurant Brands delivered a weaker first-half profit as significant global inflationary pressures ate into the company’s margins.The company, which operates KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr and Taco Bell franchises, reported a net profit for the six months to June 30 of $15.3 million, or 12.25 cents per share, down 55% or $19.2m, from $43.5m in the same period last year.Last year’s half-year profit was bolstered by the recognition of the $11.4m loan forgiveness under the US Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).Restaurant Brands’...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Primary Sector
A2 lifts annual net profit 52% in 'challenging' market conditions
Jenny Ruth | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

A2 Milk’s sales to China and other Asian markets were up 24.5%, while operating earnings rose 92%.

Retail FREE
Sparkle in Michael Hill's eye as shares jump 10%
Ella Somers | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Michael Hill shares jumped more than 10% in early morning trading after the jeweller announced a positive full-year profit.

Listed Companies
Profit up 29% as Bremworth starts telling a better yarn
Brent Melville | Mon, 29 Aug 2022

The listed carpet and rug company seems to have stabilised the ship after the sale and leaseback of its Auckland property

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.