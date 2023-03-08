Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Retirement villages, cash flow and disclosure

Retirement villages, cash flow and disclosure
Jarden analyst Arie Dekker has long called for better disclosure from the sector. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
Summerset Group was very smart in providing a lot more information about current and future cash flows in its latest annual results.That decision was undoubtedly influenced by Ryman Healthcare’s debt difficulties, Ryman’s recent $902 million capital raising and its historic lack of positive cash flow.I hope Summerset continues to provide such information and that the rest of the sector follows suit, but that improved disclosure doesn’t necessarily have an immediate payoff.Summerset shares closed at $9.41 the day before the res...
Politics

The government's transport funding backdown

What does the government's transport funding backdown actually mean?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
America's Cup

Royal NZ Yacht Squadron appoints razor gang as $1.6m loss looms

The Auckland sailing club that let the America's Cup go to Barcelona is starting a cost-cutting drive.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Energy

Ryman Healthcare signs solar power agreement

Ryman Healthcare has signed a power purchase agreement with Mercury Energy and Solar Bay to pay for all electricity generation from an under-construction Northland solar farm.The financial terms of the 10-year deal are confidential but it is for the Maungaturoto farm’s full gener...

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Finance

Finance

David Chaplin: The bad politics of ESG

Keep politics out of investing, say a new breed of ESG detractors.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

The hearing was held at the high court in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 07 Mar 2023
Finance

Jenny Ruth: A rare win for Pushpay’s local shareholders

There’s a long history of foreign private equity firms milking the NZ market.

Jenny Ruth 06 Mar 2023
Finance

Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Heartland Group’s first-half results led to two analysts raising their valuations.

Jenny Ruth 03 Mar 2023