Retirement villages try to head off more regulation

Staff reporters
Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson. (Image: Supplied)
The Retirement Villages Association (RVA) has decided to try to get in ahead of retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson and any potential legislative changes by regulating itself.The RVA said members representing more than 95% of all units, ranging from the listed companies to independents and not-for-profits, have signed up to “the most significant reforms to the industry since legislation was passed in 2003”.The changes include village operators agreeing to start paying interest on any capital sums owed a departed resident if their...

Opinion
Asleep at the wheel: the KiwiSaver GST flip-flop
Pattrick Smellie | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The government is trying to spin its KiwiSaver GST U-turn as rethinking a technicality, nothing more. Why not just say the obvious? This was a stuff-up.

Property
Multi-unit homes now 83% of all Auckland builds
Brent Melville | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Standalone houses accounted for only about 17% of consents in Auckland last month, down from more than 50% less than a decade ago – but things could change.

Primary Sector
Rabobank: climate change inaction 'grim reading'
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The Rabobank paper points out many areas where the sector can make a difference on climate change.

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

