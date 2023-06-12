Menu
Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

Danone's manufacturing facility at Balclutha. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
The local arm of Nutricia, the specialist food and infant formula brand of French food group Danone, has seen its revenue fall for the third year in a row.Over a period of volatility for the global infant formula market starting in 2019, when Nutricia saw revenue of $111.5 million, revenue has slipped more than 40% to December last year.Nutricia is part of the Danone group, whose New Zealand manufacturing plant is in the South Otago town of Balclutha. Both businesses' accounts for the financial year were uploaded to the Companies Office thi...
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Property

Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 11:30am
Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals
Policy

Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee

The Green party wants a wealth tax and corporate tax hike to pay for a minimum income.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:01am
Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee

More Finance

FTN Motion launches campaign to raise $3m for next stage of growth
Finance

FTN Motion launches campaign to raise $3m for next stage of growth

The raise is being conducted through Catalist.

Staff reporters 9:20am
Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits
Finance

Fintech Dosh beats drum against big bank profits

A new feature, Stashes, makes Dosh a more viable alternative to the big banks.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Cooking the Books podcast: why the share market has hit pause, and how you can make money from it
Finance Free

Cooking the Books podcast: why the share market has hit pause, and how you can make money from it

Why is ETF trading down, and what does it mean for your strategy?

Frances Cook 5:00am
Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?
Finance Free

Money Answers: I inherited $150,000, now what?

An inheritance can bring money and mixed emotions. 

Frances Cook 10 Jun 2023