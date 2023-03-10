Menu
Ryman retail bookbuild clears at 25c premium

Richard Umbers. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
Ryman Healthcare has completed its retail bookbuild, achieving just a 25 cent per share premium compared with the $1 achieved in the institutional bookbuild last month.The $902 million one-for-2.81 rights issue was always going to be achieved because it was fully underwritten.The $25m-worth of rights not taken up by retail shareholders, out of about $360m available, were auctioned at $5.25 per new share – those taking up their entitlements paid $5 per new share – and the 25c premium will be paid to those who didn’t participate...
Policy

Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

The company wants RMA reforms to class waste services as critical infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Health

Local tech startup flexes artificial muscle

Dennisson is using smart materials that react to light to create an artificial muscle.

Ben Moore 5:00am