News in Brief

Brown hires former Molloy spin doctor
Kate Gourdie is one of a number of new faces in Wayne Brown's office. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
Former TVNZ journalist Kate Gourdie has been snapped up by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's office as head of communications and government relations.  Gourdie, who drove the media effort for contentious Auckland businessman Leo Molloy during his tilt at the mayoralty, shared the news on a LinkedIn post. She has also had stints with SkyCity Entertainment and the New Zealand Racing Board.She, along with Molloy's social media agency, left Molloy's campaign in August. Molloy, himself, exited just prior to the election.One of a nu...
Markets Market close

Offshore sentiment drives local market

Global sharemarkets, including NZ’s, sold off sharply after comments by the Fed.

Graham Skellern 6:37pm
Law & Regulation

Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed

The entrepreneur, who owns a North Canterbury vineyard, was sentenced today.

Staff reporters 3:08pm
Policy

Why the Infrastructure Commission isn't submitting on RMA reforms

Ministers accused of "muzzling" the independent Infrastructure Commission.

Pattrick Smellie 2:50pm