Brown hires former Molloy spin doctor

Former TVNZ journalist Kate Gourdie has been snapped up by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's office as head of communications and government relations. Gourdie, who drove the media effort for contentious Auckland businessman Leo Molloy during his tilt at the mayoralty, shared the news on a LinkedIn post. She has also had stints with SkyCity Entertainment and the New Zealand Racing Board.She, along with Molloy's social media agency, left Molloy's campaign in August. Molloy, himself, exited just prior to the election.One of a nu...