Erica Lloyd steps into space tech, joins Zenno as CRO

Zenno CEO and co-founder Max Arshavsky said it's perfect timing for Lloyd to join as CRO. (Image: Zenno)

Erica Lloyd has joined the executive team at space tech startup Zenno Astronautics, taking on the chief revenue officer role.For the past three years, Lloyd was working as an executive at NZ-born digital human company Soul Machines, and before that was in leadership roles at Callaghan Innovation and Datacom.Zenno raised a $10.5 million seed round last year to develop technology that enables satellites to move in space and recognise other satellites using a highly efficient form of magnetic field generation.Shortly after, the former head of New...