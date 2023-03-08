MIA: red meat exports have slow start to 2023

(Image: MIA)

New Zealand’s red meat exports had a slow start to 2023 with total values down 7%, the Meat Industry Association (MIA) says.Overall, red meat exports for the month were worth $858 million with a drop in export values to most major markets, including China with $344m, down 10%, followed by the US with $177m of exports, down 6%.Exports to Japan were down 22% to $31m, with the UK down more than a quarter to $30m.MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said China continued to be the meat industry’s largest market in January, with exports wo...