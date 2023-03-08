Trustees Executors accredited to NZX as depository participant

(Image: NZX)

Trustees Executors has joined the NZX as a depository participant of the stock market operator’s clearing and depository unit. The licensed financial services supervisor’s subsidiary is the 16th accredited depository participant, letting it access NZX’s NZ Clearing and Depository Corp system to borrow, lend or effect legal title transfer. NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said the stock market operator was working hard to grow the number of depository participants. Adding Trustees Executors was expected to improve ef...