Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Genesis and NZOG extend gas deal

Genesis and NZOG extend gas deal
The Kupe field supplies about 10% of NZ's gas demand. (Image: NZOG)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 07 Mar 2023
New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZOG) has extended its Kupe field gas supply agreement with Genesis Energy.The three-year extension takes effect from Oct 1 and covers all NZOG’s 4% interest in gas production at Kupe. The price is confidential but NZOG’s chief executive, Andrew Jefferies, said the fixed price reflects market conditions and is subject to regulatory approval.Genesis uses Kupe gas to supply household and business customers, as well as to generate electricity.Genesis has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which is...
Finance

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

The hearing was held at the high court in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 07, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

China markets set for weak showing

A modest growth goal suggests massive stimulus is off the table.

Bloomberg 5:05am