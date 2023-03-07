Genesis and NZOG extend gas deal

The Kupe field supplies about 10% of NZ's gas demand. (Image: NZOG)

New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZOG) has extended its Kupe field gas supply agreement with Genesis Energy.The three-year extension takes effect from Oct 1 and covers all NZOG’s 4% interest in gas production at Kupe. The price is confidential but NZOG’s chief executive, Andrew Jefferies, said the fixed price reflects market conditions and is subject to regulatory approval.Genesis uses Kupe gas to supply household and business customers, as well as to generate electricity.Genesis has a 46% interest in the Kupe Joint Venture, which is...