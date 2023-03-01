Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Ryman rights trading ends on a sour note

Ryman rights trading ends on a sour note
Salt Funds' Matt Goodson said time will tell whether Ryman shares are cheap. (Image: Salt Funds)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
Ryman Healthcare’s $902 million rights issue is drawing to a dismal close, with the price of the rights falling as low as 7.5 cents on Tuesday, the last day of trading.Two weeks ago, in the institutional book-build auction process, institutional investors were prepared to pay an effective $1 for the rights.You could say that was a little disappointing because the theoretical value of the rights price was $1.03 – institutions paid $6 for the shares issued at $5, so the additional price paid reflected the value they put on the rights....
Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am

More Finance

Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Finance

Fonterra attempts to liquidate NZ arm of James Tyler

The debt arose in 2021 over non-payment of fresh milk supplied by Fonterra.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Finance

BNZ still pursuing George Kerr for 15-year-old debt

The Christchurch-born company director has had the amount he owes confirmed.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am