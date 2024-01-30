Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m

Sara Lee sells to Australian family for $20.9m
Sara Lee has been making frozen desserts for more than 50 years. (Image: Janna Dixon)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
The administrators of failed New Zealand-backed dessert maker Sara Lee have accepted an offer to buy the company from SLFC Investments and SLFC Brands for A$19.4 million (NZ$20.9m).The sale of the Australian company as a going concern became effective on Jan 29 with the paying of an A$1m deposit on the purchase. SLFC Investments and SLFC Brands are private companies wholly owned by the family office of Klark and Brooke Quinn. In 2012, the Quinn family bought Australian confectioner Darrell Lea out of voluntary administration and successful...
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director
Media

Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Economy

Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway

Conway offers few clues in highly anticipated speech. 

Rebecca Howard 10:10am
Still a 'long way' to 2% inflation – RBNZ's Conway
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday January 30, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday January 30, 2023

More Finance

National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: National's first tax priority: passing Labour's legislation

Will changing the trust tax rate also discourage direct share investment?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Govt agrees to fund private birthing centres
Finance

Govt agrees to fund private birthing centres

The facilities provide low-risk women with a place to give birth and stay at no cost.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
ASB cuts home lending rates again
Finance

ASB cuts home lending rates again

Move could foreshadow rate cuts by the central bank on lower-than-expected inflation.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2024
Legal action launched against Callaghan Innovation over $300k R&D loan
Finance

Legal action launched against Callaghan Innovation over $300k R&D loan

Case set for a first hearing next week.

Riley Kennedy 25 Jan 2024