Savor reports bumper boost in revenue

Bivacco, the group's new restaurant at Viaduct Harbour, did business "surpassing all expectations". (Image: Savor)

Auckland hospitality provider Savor says it experienced some of its strongest trading in the final months of last year.The listed company owns 18 venues in the city, including Amano, Azabu Ponsonby, Azabu Mission Bay and Ebisu.Last year, it opened both Bivacco at Viaduct Harbour and MoVida in Britomart.The strong trading saw Savor post revenue for December of $6.8 million, the highest in the group’s history, with Bivacco “surpassing all expectations”, it said in its trading update.Strong staffing levelsSavor said that during s...