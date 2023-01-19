Menu
Savor reports bumper boost in revenue
Bivacco, the group's new restaurant at Viaduct Harbour, did business "surpassing all expectations". (Image: Savor)
Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Auckland hospitality provider Savor says it experienced some of its strongest trading in the final months of last year.The listed company owns 18 venues in the city, including Amano, Azabu Ponsonby, Azabu Mission Bay and Ebisu.Last year, it opened both Bivacco at Viaduct Harbour and MoVida in Britomart.The strong trading saw Savor post revenue for December of $6.8 million, the highest in the group’s history, with Bivacco “surpassing all expectations”, it said in its trading update.Strong staffing levelsSavor said that during s...
Tributes flow in following shock Ardern resignation

Auckland chamber of commerce CEO Simon Bridges says NZ needs a PM who can inject confidence into the business sector. 

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 4:34pm
Pattrick Smellie: Did Ardern just hand the election to Luxon?

It's hard to see how Jacinda Ardern hasn't just handed National an unobstructed 2023 election win.

Pattrick Smellie 3:08pm
PM Ardern resigns – not enough in tank for Oct 14 election

A vote for a new leader will be held in three days, the PM said in her speech today.

Staff reporters 1:37pm