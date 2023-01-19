Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Scott Tech trusses up new deal with Costco US

Scott Tech trusses up new deal with Costco US
Scott Technologies is to supply automated poultry-trussing machines to Costco. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 19 Jan 2023
Scott Technology has secured several new international contracts, including one with Costco in the US.The Dunedin-based industrial automation company didn’t reveal the total value of the contracts, but said they were in addition to the $190 million of work carried through from 2022.Costco Wholesale has signed on Scott to provide two of its yet-to-be-launched automated poultry-trussing machines, with a further eight expected to be ordered next month.Scott chief executive John Kippenberger said he is looking forward to working with Costco o...
Finance

Smartpay's shares jump after strong revenue growth

The company saw consolidated revenue growth of 60%.

Staff reporters 11:35am
Property

Property asking prices down 6.1% in a year

There was a glut of property for sale in December according to Trade Me figures.

Greg Hurrell 11:21am
Election 2023

Nats' reshuffle: Bishop to drive RMA response

In a largely cosmetic set of changes, Christopher Luxon has bolstered his shadow cabinet with a couple of new portfolios and kept two former leaders onside.

Pattrick Smellie 11:20am