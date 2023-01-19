Scott Tech trusses up new deal with Costco US

Scott Technologies is to supply automated poultry-trussing machines to Costco. (Image: Getty)

Scott Technology has secured several new international contracts, including one with Costco in the US.The Dunedin-based industrial automation company didn’t reveal the total value of the contracts, but said they were in addition to the $190 million of work carried through from 2022.Costco Wholesale has signed on Scott to provide two of its yet-to-be-launched automated poultry-trussing machines, with a further eight expected to be ordered next month.Scott chief executive John Kippenberger said he is looking forward to working with Costco o...