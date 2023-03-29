Menu
Schwab's trillion-dollar empire built on low rates is showing cracks

Schwab’s trillion-dollar empire built on low rates is showing cracks
(Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
By Annie Massa and Edward HarrisonOn the surface, Charles Schwab Corporation being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.The firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank, nor to startups and venture capital, which felled Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Fewer than 20% of Schwab’s depositors exceed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) US$250,000 (NZ$400,00) insurance cap, compared with about 90% at SVB. And wi...
More Finance

Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management
Finance

Cracks showing after rate hikes – Nikko Asset Management

New Zealand is likely to have a “job-rich recession”. 

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank
Finance

After Credit Suisse’s demise, attention turns to Deutsche Bank

How serious are the difficulties facing the German lender?

The Economist 28 Mar 2023
Swann in dispute over building company shares
Finance

Swann in dispute over building company shares

A $50,000 payment is the only thing standing in the way of Swann being issued shares, the court heard.

Riley Kennedy 28 Mar 2023
Inflation winners and breaking things
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Inflation winners and breaking things

Just about everybody feels the pain of inflation but there are some winners, albeit winners unaware that they’re benefiting.

Jenny Ruth 27 Mar 2023