Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m

Sharesies stakes out KiwiSaver claim with $1.25m
Sharesies bosses Leighton Roberts, Sonya Williams and Brooke Roberts have thrown money at their KiwiSaver foray. (Image: Sharesies)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Fri, 04 Aug 2023
Sharesies injected $1.25 million to capitalise the investment vehicle managing its KiwiSaver funds and has plenty of existing customers waiting to join while it comes to grips with the new business.The cut-price online investment platform has about 1,800 members in its five base funds and has a further 27,000 on the waiting list since embarking on its foray into KiwiSaver in late March. Like earlier products, the company is taking its time getting its head around how to offer its customers the best service, said co-founder and co-chief exe...
Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor
Finance

Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Finance

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 04, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 04, 2023

More Finance

Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor
Finance

Happy Valley: administrators recommend liquidation for wannabe milk processor

If two recent expressions of interest are viable, the vote may be adjourned.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price
Finance

Fonterra significantly cuts forecast milk price

The midpoint is now 12% lower.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable
Finance

Jarden shakes off winter chill as Australia turns profitable

The investment house said it bounced back in the June quarter.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Auditor tags Maui Indigo accounts on insulation investment
Finance

Auditor tags Maui Indigo accounts on insulation investment

The fund is currently being wound up by new manager Anarake.

Victoria Young 5:00am