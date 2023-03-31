Menu
Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

Simon Limmer. (NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
One of the country's largest meat companies, Silver Fern Farms, has lifted its net profit after tax by 82% in the past 12 months. The Dunedin-headquartered meat company released its full-year results to Dec 31 2022, reporting a net profit after tax of $189.3 million, up from $103.8m the year before.Silver Fern Farms Co-operative, which jointly owns Silver Fern Farms with Chinese-owned Shanghai Maling Aquarius, also increased its after-tax profit to $94.1m, up from $51.5m in 2021.Silver Fern Farms’s revenue was $3.27b, up from $2....
UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat
UK to join the CPTPP, exporters upbeat

The UK entry adds to the CPTPP's clout and is a good day for trade liberalisation.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Business of Sport: Adidas renewal was expected but did NZ Rugby miss a trick?

NZR and Adidas are yet to reveal how long the new contract is for.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Trump is indicted in New York over Stormy Daniels hush-money payments

Trump has denied wrongdoing and dismissed all three inquiries as partisan vendettas. 

Bloomberg 11:15am
Fonterra completes Soprole sale
The sale was announced in November.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Investor tips Sky Stone Group company into liquidation
It appears liquidators still can't get hold of Shane Zhou.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZ startup wants to make paying with crypto easy
Immersve’s crypto debit cards can be used wherever Mastercard is accepted.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Schwab’s trillion-dollar empire is showing cracks
Now that Silicon Valley Bank has a buyer, investor suspicion has turned on Schwab.

Bloomberg 29 Mar 2023