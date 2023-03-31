Silver Fern Farms lifts profit by 82%

Simon Limmer. (NZME)

One of the country's largest meat companies, Silver Fern Farms, has lifted its net profit after tax by 82% in the past 12 months. The Dunedin-headquartered meat company released its full-year results to Dec 31 2022, reporting a net profit after tax of $189.3 million, up from $103.8m the year before.Silver Fern Farms Co-operative, which jointly owns Silver Fern Farms with Chinese-owned Shanghai Maling Aquarius, also increased its after-tax profit to $94.1m, up from $51.5m in 2021.Silver Fern Farms’s revenue was $3.27b, up from $2....