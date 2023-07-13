Menu
SkyCity lawyer: Macquarie double dipping on failed car park deal

A dispute over the failed sale of SkyCity carparks has got a trial date. (Image: Sky City)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 13 Jul 2023
The lawyer acting for SkyCity Entertainment says the Macquarie-owned entity set up to buy its car parks is "double dipping" as the two remain in a legal battle over the failed agreement.Now that disagreement over a $52 million difference in the compensation that the casino operator has to pay MPF Parking NZ will head to a two-day trial in September. In April 2019, SkyCity entered into a long-term concession agreement with MPF, owned by Australian investment bank Macquarie, for $220m.Under the deal, MPF had the concession to opera...
Property

Home listings down by a fifth, sales up 14.6%

Real estate market staggers back to life as interest rates hit ceiling.

Brent Melville 9:00am
Technology Free

The Business of Tech: Nigel Latta on the psychology of scammers

"They're just criminals, they're stealing people's stuff."

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
