See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes

Small business sales at their lowest since September 2021

Staff reporters
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Jobs in hospitality were down 3.7% year-on-year. (Image: Getty)
Jobs in hospitality were down 3.7% year-on-year. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Thu, 25 Aug 2022
Small business sales slumped last month to their lowest level since September 2021 as the cost of living started to bite, according to Xero's latest index.Xero released its latest Small Business Index for July this morning, which found sales fell to a negative 1.5% on the index, down from 4.4% year-on-year growth in June – the lowest level since September last year.Xero country manager Bridget Snelling said with inflation at 7.3%, the volume of goods and services sold was much lower and price increases were hiding the real drop in sal...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property
Not out of the woods yet on supply chain costs
Brent Melville | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The local building supplier market is dependent on international pricing, with 90% of building products sourced offshore. 

Bloomberg
Can Japan learn to love nuclear power?
Bloomberg | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

The reality is dawning on Japan that it can’t oppose Russian energy, climate change and nuclear power all at once.

World news
Global food prices actually falling
The Economist | Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Early fears about global food commodity shortages are starting to look overdone, although prices for many were high even before the Russian war on Ukraine.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.