Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

South Port first-half profit slips 12%

South Port first-half profit slips 12%
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
A downturn in the log market and reduced fertiliser volumes have seen South Port’s first-half profit slip 12%.The Southland port posted a net profit of $5.2 million in the six months ended Dec 31, down from $5.9m during the same period the year prior.Operating revenue increased to $23.9m from $23.3m, even as total cargo moved through the port dropped to 1.732m tonnes from 1.745m tonnes.The slow startSouth Port, which is the only New Zealand-listed company in Southland, said the slow start to the financial year was due to the down cycle in...
Markets

NZ market doesn't like Mainfreight's update

The logistics company fell more than 3.5% after revealing a subdued quarter.

Ella Somers 6:17pm
Energy

Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 5:05pm
Media Free Partner content

Sponsored: JCDecaux prioritises ESG as a key driver of growth in New Zealand

JCDecaux takes ESG seriously in NZ and globally

5:00pm