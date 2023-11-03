Menu
Supie first sought help from PwC in April
Supie founder Sarah Balle. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 03 Nov 2023
Supie founder Sarah Balle first approached PwC for help more than six months before her online grocer startup went under this week.That was because the company had “exhausted” all funding options and was looking to start an insolvency process, according to the administrator’s report, which reveals less than 5% of its members were “active subscribers”.Creditors of Supie – which are owed roughly $3 million – are being called together next Thursday to decide on the business’s future.Founded by Balle...
