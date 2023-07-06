Menu
The downfall of wannabe milk processor Happy Valley Nutrition

The site of its planned site. (Image: Happy Valley Nutrition)
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
Would-be Waikato milk processor, Happy Valley Nutrition, is now in the hands of administrators, who are undertaking an “urgent” review.Founded in 2016 and listed across the Tasman three years ago, the company was set to build a factory in the Waikato town of Otorohanga, south of Hamilton, but it was stalled by a lack of capital.Last Monday, the company announced its chief financial officer, Richard Chew, had resigned effective three days earlier on Friday. The next day, Happy Valley’s shares were suspended from quotation immed...
The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective
Culture Free

The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective

Human wisdom isn't keeping up with exponential tech advancement. 

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Retail

Food price inflation boosts $3.4b sales for Foodstuffs South Island

The return of domestic and international tourism helped deliver a “solid” performance.

Ella Somers 5:00am
