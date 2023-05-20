Menu
The fight over the future of global payments

(Image: Getty)
The Economist
Sat, 20 May 2023
Over the past two decades the ways people pay, receive and transfer money have changed beyond recognition. The revolution began in 2007 when m-pesa made it possible for Kenyans to make payments with a text message. In 2011 Alipay launched payment-by-QR-code in China, a system that has all but replaced cash in cities. Since then India’s state-led Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Brazil’s Pix have vastly widened access to the financial system among the poor. Globally, the use of notes and coins has been cut by a thi...
Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?
Technology Free

Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?

The game developer believes there is an international demand for authentic storytelling within games - technology will bring stories to life.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: tight budgets, outrageous lobbies, MPs trading and more

In OTM this week: something's a-Chris, a Flinty move, and more...

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Media

NZ's Special Group bags another international award

Judges said it was an "awesome" portfolio of work from a dream team.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
More Finance

Jenny Craig sale 'well progressed', administrators says
Finance

It entered voluntary administration in early May. 

Riley Kennedy 19 May 2023
WasteCo signs $7m deal to buy Cleanways
Finance

The deal is due to settle on June 1.

Staff reporters 18 May 2023
Clampdown on trust tax dodge
Finance

Trusts will now be taxed at the same rate as the top personal income tax rate.

Pattrick Smellie 18 May 2023
Sir Owen Glenn vs Eric Watson and Ken Wikeley heads to court
Finance

The whereabouts of Eric Watson is still unknown.

Riley Kennedy 18 May 2023