Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

The sound and the fury of banking failures

The sound and the fury of banking failures
Silicon Valley Bank became a household name for all the wrong reasons. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
When banks blow up, it’s a significant thing. They’re meant to be the institutions that can withstand the ebbs and flows of an increasingly connected global economy and should be the place to park your money – either as a depositor or even as a shareholder. To see two chunky mid-tier United States banks fall over is reminiscent of the early days of the global financial crisis (GFC) 15 years ago. To see a venerable Swiss institution knocked out and taken over by a rival to form a Zürich powerhouse is scarily...
Allbirds hopes 'carbon zero' shoe will give company new wings
Retail

Allbirds hopes 'carbon zero' shoe will give company new wings

The company's co-CEO Tim Brown describes it as a "giant leap for the shoe industry”.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Retail Free

Calocurb founder: 'It’s not our fault that we’re overweight'

The founder of Calocurb has found a natural alternative to anti-obesity drugs.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Calocurb founder: 'It’s not our fault that we’re overweight'
Energy

The hydrogen dream – a tale of two countries

Other countries are moving ahead in the hydrogen race, leaving NZ behind.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
The hydrogen dream – a tale of two countries

More Finance

Bizcap appoints receivers to two entities in ECE group
Finance

Bizcap appoints receivers to two entities in ECE group

The receivership does not affect the companies PwC was appointed to last week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Xero joins forces with international accounting association
Finance

Xero joins forces with international accounting association

Allinial Global is the world's second-largest accounting association.

Staff reporters 22 Mar 2023
Yellen: Intervention possible to protect small banks
Finance

Yellen: Intervention possible to protect small banks

Fear of bank runs among smaller, regional US banks remain.

Bloomberg 22 Mar 2023
Cocos and Perls: when shareholders rank before bondholders
Finance

Cocos and Perls: when shareholders rank before bondholders

NZ regulations don’t allow contingent bonds, or cocos, and Australasian perpetual preference shares are explicitly ranked ahead of ordinary shareholders.

Jenny Ruth 22 Mar 2023