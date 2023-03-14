Menu
There's a fine political tradition of slamming profits

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern resorted to bank-bashing. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 14 Mar 2023
When National Party spokeswoman Nicola Willis called for an inquiry into banks’ profitability, she was stepping into a hallowed multi-party political tradition of attacking businesses for making profits.Former New Labour party leader and deputy prime minister Jim Anderton famously used to rail against rising petrol prices, as if any NZ politician could influence the doings of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) cartel.Former National leader Judith Collins, before she became leader, similarly indulged in bashing th...
Technology

Morrison in talks to acquire Elliott’s $4.8b datacentre firm

The New Zealand-based infrastructure investor is among the final bidders seeking to acquire Ark Data Centres Ltd.

Bloomberg 9:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

National house prices now down 16.2% from Nov 2021 peak

While national house prices were down further in February from their November 2021 peak, they rose 0.1% from January.

Staff reporters 9:00am

