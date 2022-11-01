See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Finance

Time runs out for Pyne Gould Corp’s Torchlight fund

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Tue, 01 Nov 2022

Time runs out for Pyne Gould Corp’s Torchlight fund
George Kerr says the limited partnership has not been extended again. (Image: PGC)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 01 Nov 2022
RELATED
George Kerr’s Pyne Gould Corp’s (PGC) distressed Torchlight fund has expired, but there is still no exit plan for its largest investment.Torchlight Fund LP (TFLP) was the company’s biggest asset. The limited partnership was due to end on November 30 last year, so the company had to race to work out what to do with it because no exit plan or extension had been agreed to.Eventually, the fund was given a six-month extension to May this year and in PGC’s annual report managing director Kerr said it had not been extended furt...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
Bathurst first-quarter 2023 earnings triple from last year
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

Coal miner Bathurst says it is on track to reach its full-year 2023 earnings guidance as it posts strong first-quarter results on the back of high coal prices and a weak NZ dollar.

Sport
All Blacks to play with ‘smart ball’ against Scots
Trevor McKewen | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

If you're not getting enough stats in your rugby, Gilbert and Sportable have got just the thing for you. 

Markets
NZ King Salmon CEO Grant Rosewarne resigns abruptly
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

The fish farmer's boss is leaving today after 13 years in the role. 

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.