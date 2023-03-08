Menu
Too much of a good thing: the bad politics of ESG

Anti-ESG investor and wannabe US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
If you’re not confused by ESG by now, you haven’t been paying attention.The once-obscure acronym (actually, an initialism) standing in for environmental, social and governance has emerged from the back pages of financial trade journals to take centre stage in US politics.Last week, for instance, the now-Republican majority US Congress voted to overturn a regulation that made it easier for pension fund managers to take ESG factors into account in investment decisions.The seemingly innocuous clause has rarked up Republicans who &ldquo...
The government's transport funding backdown

What does the government's transport funding backdown actually mean?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Royal NZ Yacht Squadron appoints razor gang as $1.6m loss looms

The Auckland sailing club that let the America's Cup go to Barcelona is starting a cost-cutting drive.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Jenny Ruth: Retirement villages, cash flow and disclosure

Neither Summerset nor Ryman are able to pay their dividends out of free cash flow.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

Bob Jones vs David Henry gets another day in court

The hearing was held at the high court in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 07 Mar 2023
Jenny Ruth: A rare win for Pushpay’s local shareholders

There’s a long history of foreign private equity firms milking the NZ market.

Jenny Ruth 06 Mar 2023
Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Heartland Group’s first-half results led to two analysts raising their valuations.

Jenny Ruth 03 Mar 2023