Tough year hits SkyCity result, confident about the year ahead

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 25 Aug 2022

SkyCity's chief executive Michael Ahearne said the company’s results had been “significantly impacted” by disruptions caused by covid-19. (Image: SkyCity)
A tough year dealing with the impacts of covid-19 weighed on SkyCity Entertainment's annual earnings.The Australian (ASX) and New Zealand (NZX) listed company, which operates casinos across five venues in both countries, posted a net loss of $33.6 million in the 12 months to June 30, turning around a profit of $155.8m the year before. The 2021 financial year was buoyed by a larger insurance payment on the convention centre fire, and a liquidated damages settlement with Fletcher Building over that building's delayed construction. St...

