Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

Inflation is the thief in your pocket – and the elephant in the room. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand isn’t the only government agency in denial about inflation if the Treasury’s report on wellbeing is anything to go on.In the entire 114-page report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022, the word inflation appears once – in a footnote explaining how income is measured – while the word inflationary appears three times, twice on the page which discusses the impact of geopolitical instability.The solitary other mention of the current cost-of-living crisis is in a box discussi...
Infrastructure

Should Christchurch council sell its assets?

A new review recommends the council investigate partial asset sales.

Oliver Lewis 1:30pm
Media

ANZPM: what happens next?

Opponents may find it unwieldy to unpick.

Daniel Dunkley 1:20pm
Primary Sector

Agriculture minister says communication needs to improve

Damien O'Connor says things are in a better space than most farmers realise. 

Rebecca Howard 1:05pm

News in Brief

Reserve Bank scraps plans for mortgage bond standard

The central bank says it will focus on making residential mortgage-backed securities fit for purpose.

Staff reporters 11:20am
Finance

National says govt’s Kiwibank management is 'incoherent'

National isn't planning to privatise the bank.

Jenny Ruth 02 Dec 2022
Finance EXCLUSIVE

Govt says it won’t list Kiwibank but still opens door to its float

Kiwibank is the least well-capitalised of all the New Zealand-registered banks and it will have to access more before 2029.

Jenny Ruth 02 Dec 2022
Primary Sector

Primary sector exports expected to hit record

The latest outlook report predicts a big increase in dairy export revenue.

Riley Kennedy 01 Dec 2022