Treasury wellbeing report all but ignores inflation

Inflation is the thief in your pocket – and the elephant in the room. (Image: Getty)

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand isn’t the only government agency in denial about inflation if the Treasury’s report on wellbeing is anything to go on.In the entire 114-page report, Te Tai Waiora: Wellbeing in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022, the word inflation appears once – in a footnote explaining how income is measured – while the word inflationary appears three times, twice on the page which discusses the impact of geopolitical instability.The solitary other mention of the current cost-of-living crisis is in a box discussi...