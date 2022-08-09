See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Under-fire NZ Automotive Investments loses confidence of financier

Riley Kennedy
Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Three of NZ Automotive Investments' directors stepped down last month after their relationship with fellow director and major shareholder David Sena broke down. (Image: NZAI)
Three of NZ Automotive Investments' directors stepped down last month after their relationship with fellow director and major shareholder David Sena broke down. (Image: NZAI)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 09 Aug 2022
NZX-listed NZ Automotive Investments (NZAI) has lost the confidence of its financier following its recent boardroom drama.Last month, three independent directors of the car sales and auto finance company’s board resigned following a breakdown in the relationship between them and fellow director and major shareholder, David Sena.The stock exchange’s watchdog, NZ RegCo, asked the company last week to explain by the end of business on Monday how it was complying with the rule of having at least two independent directors on its board.In...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
FBI raid focused on material Trump brought from White House
Bloomberg | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Papers kept from his time in the White House are likely the target of the raid on former US president Donald Trump's Florida home.

Listed Companies
Glass price inflation will crack 31% next month – Metroglass
Brent Melville | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

NZ's main commercial glass manufacturer says materials costs increases and changes to the building code will continue to ratchet up prices for the already hard-hit construction sector.

Property
Red Stag engineers deal with Timberlab
Brent Melville | Tue, 09 Aug 2022

Rotorua-based Red Stag sees the engineered timber group as the glue that will fit the missing pieces of the puzzle together.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.