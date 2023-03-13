Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

US to protect depositors in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

US to protect depositors in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
By Craig Torres and Christopher CondonUS financial regulators moved today to protect depositors’ funds following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and set up a new financial backstop, seeking to stem fears that households and businesses would flee smaller lenders.The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp jointly announced the efforts today aimed at strengthening confidence in the banking system after SVB’s failure spurred concern about spillover effects.SVB’s collapse into FDIC receivership...
Economy

Govt's depreciation plan for advanced manufacturing

NZ manufacturers might benefit from more generous assistance to invest in new equipment, says a new government plan.

Staff reporters 3:25pm
Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm

More Finance

Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 1:00pm
Finance

NZ depositors have no reason to fear bank losses

Legislation going through parliament will formalise the de-facto insurance the government provides.

Jenny Ruth 12:45pm
Finance

Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership

BusinessDesk understands the partnership between the Bank of NZ and Xero's Waddle took about a year to negotiate.

Jenny Ruth 12:20pm
Finance

Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher

In the period covered by the class action suit, Fletcher's mounting losses on high-rise buildings were consistently understated. 

Jenny Ruth 10:20am