US to protect depositors in wake of Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California. (Image: Getty)

By Craig Torres and Christopher CondonUS financial regulators moved today to protect depositors’ funds following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and set up a new financial backstop, seeking to stem fears that households and businesses would flee smaller lenders.The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp jointly announced the efforts today aimed at strengthening confidence in the banking system after SVB’s failure spurred concern about spillover effects.SVB’s collapse into FDIC receivership...