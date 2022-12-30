Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Vista Group signs trade agreement with Cineworld, ups revenue guidance

Staff reporters
Fri, 30 Dec 2022
Cinema technology provider Vista Group has entered into a trade agreement with London-listed Cineworld Group as part of the UK company’s bankruptcy process.In September, Cineworld Group, which operated more than 750 cinema sites across 10 countries, filed for chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code to cut nearly US$9 billion (NZ$14b) in debt and leases.Chapter 11 – similar to voluntary administration – is often used for 'reorganisation', with the debtor remaining in possession of the company.Today, NZX-listed V...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 10:00am
Finance

One of Aubade Global Resources' directors already bankrupt

Ashit Sud was declared bankrupt in Hong Kong earlier this year.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Infrastructure

Creditors to vote on Vac Group NZ’s future

The company collapsed earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am