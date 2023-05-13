Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year

We’re paying three more days’ worth of taxes than last year
Every year Baker Tilly Staples Rodway calculates Tax Freedom Day. (Image: Getty)
Spencer Smith
Spencer Smith
Sat, 13 May 2023
Normally, tax policy isn’t something the average New Zealander talks about. But over the past month, it appears that everyday New Zealanders have been vigorously debating our tax settings. With the recent report into how much our high-net-worth New Zealanders are contributing to the tax take, the conversation has tended to centre on 'fairness'. Fairness is clearly important, especially when we are staring down the barrel of a recession, which could negatively impact on the economy and the tax take. So, it also...
A drone superhighway gets the UK where it needs to go
Technology

A drone superhighway gets the UK where it needs to go

It could be a Jetsons-esque marvel, turning the UK into a world leader in drone adoption.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Powerful friends, Jase the Ace, flying high and more

This week in OTM: a new Waterman, a welcome apology, not that Andrew and more. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Powerful friends, Jase the Ace, flying high and more
Media

Google AI poses new questions for news media

There are concerns about data scraping of local media to feed the AI machine.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Google AI poses new questions for news media

More Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership
Finance

Munro Footwear Group buys Bobux International out of receivership

McGarthNicol’s Conor McElhinney and Andrew Grenfell were appointed last month.

Riley Kennedy 12 May 2023
Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem
Finance Free

Managed retreat – Muriwai’s $100m problem

Muriwai is the canary in the minefield of managed retreat.

Pattrick Smellie 11 May 2023
Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation
Finance

Budget 2023 includes $4b of savings and reprioritisation

NZ debt sits at around 19% of GDP, well below the 30% ceiling, according to the finance minister.

Rebecca Howard 11 May 2023
Westpac NZ wary of further stresses
Finance

Westpac NZ wary of further stresses

Westpac seems more circumspect about the coming year than its rivals. 

Paul McBeth 09 May 2023