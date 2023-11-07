Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Finance

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates

Westpac borrowers mostly managing shift to higher rates
About 88% of the bank's customers have rolled onto higher rates. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Westpac New Zealand’s mortgage holders, who collectively owe about $65.8 billion, are mostly managing the shift to higher interest rates, with higher wages largely covering their increased spending. The country’s fourth-largest lender by assets grew its mortgage book 3% in the year to September, slightly slower than the rest of the market and, although credit risks are heightening as more customers move to higher interest rates, most of its borrowers are coping with the increase. Chief executive Catherine McGrath told Busi...
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Markets

Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments

Its current Auckland project is modelled on Australian lifestyle precincts.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:25pm
Winton sees room for 15 luxury retirement developments
Markets

Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

The airline had warned it expected scheduling complications from January 2024.

Staff reporters 10:00am
Two years of flight disruptions ahead due to engine problem – Air NZ

More Finance

Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress
Finance Free

Jarden lifts Westpac's status despite pockets of mortgage stress

Planned investment in cost-cutting pleases analysts. 

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 1:35pm
RBNZ seeks feedback on overseas branch changes
Finance

RBNZ seeks feedback on overseas branch changes

New rules are coming and submitters have until Dec 5 to have a say.

Staff reporters 11:40am
Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal
Finance

Qippay takes another step with Westpac deal

The big banks are getting on board, but Kiwibank still lacks a ticket.

Ben Moore 5:00am
BNZ bankrupts Matthew Davey in Aus
Finance

BNZ bankrupts Matthew Davey in Aus

He was bankrupted here in NZ in May.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am