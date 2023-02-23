Menu
Westpac NZ ups its financial support for recent disasters

Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Feb 2023
Westpac NZ has increased its financial support to customers and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland flooding to more than $4 million.  The bank's chief executive, Catherine McGrath, said the scale of the destruction in Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne and other regions was difficult to comprehend. “Every day we’re hearing stories of unimaginable loss and seeing images of communities that have been devastated," she said.Initially, the bank had given $1m in $2,500 cash grants to small business cust...
