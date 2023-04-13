Menu
Westpac raises some mortgage rates, cuts longer rates

Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Westpac New Zealand has become the second of the major banks to increase its floating mortgage rate for the first time since December but has upped the ante by cutting its three-to-five-year fixed rates.Matching ANZ Bank NZ’s new rate announced on Wednesday, Westpac has lifted its floating rate by 40 basis points to 8.39%.Floating rates normally tend to move with the Reserve Bank of NZ’s (RBNZ) official cash rate (OCR) which it has hiked twice since December to 5.25%.Westpac’s “special” six-month fixed mortgage rat...
The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 13.36 points or 0.11% to 11,930.86.

Graham Skellern 6:21pm
Finance

Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 3:20pm
Finance Free

Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage

The average salary in NZ has increased by $3,000 but we still have a skills shortage.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 2:50pm
