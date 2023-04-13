Menu
Colliers snaps up stake in Greenstone Group
Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
Toronto and Nasdaq-listed professional services and investment management company Colliers has bought a controlling stake in Greenstone Group, a project management and property advisory firm in New Zealand.Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The business will rebrand as “Colliers Project Leaders” and integrate into Colliers’ NZ operations.The Greenstone senior leadership team will remain “significant shareholders” of the business, it said in a statement.In a separate release, Greenstone said: “Collier...
Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 3:20pm
Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage

The average salary in NZ has increased by $3,000 but we still have a skills shortage.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 2:50pm
Science helping to build storm resilience

The government has so far allocated half of its funding for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.In February, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reallocated $10.8 million for urgent scientific research and d...

Staff reporters 1:05pm
