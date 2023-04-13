ETS price settings out of step with climate targets: commission

Rodd Carr. (Image: Climate Change Commission)

The emissions trading scheme’s (ETS) price settings mean it isn’t working as it should in helping reduce emissions, says the Climate Change Commission’s latest advice. The commission’s second round of annual advice on the scheme settings recommends reducing the number of units available, raising the trigger price for the cost containment reserve and auction reserve price, and changing to a two-tier cost containment reserve.Chair Rod Carr said in a statement on Thursday: “Our analysis is largely the same as las...