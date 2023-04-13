Menu
ETS price settings out of step with climate targets: commission

Rodd Carr. (Image: Climate Change Commission)
Staff reporters
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
The emissions trading scheme’s (ETS) price settings mean it isn’t working as it should in helping reduce emissions, says the Climate Change Commission’s latest advice. The commission’s second round of annual advice on the scheme settings recommends reducing the number of units available, raising the trigger price for the cost containment reserve and auction reserve price, and changing to a two-tier cost containment reserve.Chair Rod Carr said in a statement on Thursday: “Our analysis is largely the same as las...
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 11:00am
Technology

Drone delivery startup gets approval in NZ

The company expects customers in NZ to include restaurants, auto parts stores and pharmacies.

Bloomberg 10:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
